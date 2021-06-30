BRIEF—Findings on Moderna vaccine against variants 'encouraging'

New results have been announced from in vitro neutralization studies of sera from individuals vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine showing activity against variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all variants tested, including the Delta strain first identified in India.

Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, said: “As we seek to defeat the pandemic, it is imperative that we are proactive as the virus evolves. We remain committed to studying emerging variants, generating data and sharing it as it becomes available. These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants.”