Sunday 24 November 2024

EMA's CHMP at last backs approving COVID-19 vaccines production plants

Biotechnology
26 March 2021
With the Europe Union struggling to deliver COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of its people, and the European Commission at war with the UK and its main vaccine supplier -AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), the European Medicines Agency today revealed that its human medicines committee (CHMP) has adopted several important recommendations that will increase manufacturing capacity and supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the EU.

New manufacturing site for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

A new manufacturing site has been approved for the production of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca active substance. The Halix site is located in Leiden, the Netherlands, and will bring the total number of manufacturing sites licensed for the production of the active substance of the vaccine to four.

