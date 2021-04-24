Increase in production capacity for COVID-19 vaccines in EU

Following its April meeting, the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee ( CHMP) has adopted two important recommendations that will increase manufacturing capacity and supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union.

Scaled-up processes for BioNTech/Pfizer’s vaccine

The EMA has approved an increase in batch size and associated process scale up at Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) vaccine manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium. The recommendation by the Agency’s CHMP is expected to have a significant impact on the supply of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq (BNTX) and Pfizer, in the European Union.