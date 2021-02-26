Moderna anticipates $18.4 billion APA coronavirus vaccine sales

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), which is pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 and highlighted pipeline progress yesterday.
Moderna’s shares rose more than 8% to $157.12 in early trading on Thursday, but that was not a reaction to the figures, but rather the projection that the company expects to book $18.4 billion in Advanced Purchase Agreements (APAs) for its COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in 2021.
This is an increase from previous guidance of $11.7 billion provided at a financial conference early this year (but not a surprise given previously reported government option exercises). It is also more than the $15 billion that Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) said it expected from its COVID-19 vaccine when it reported financial earlier this month.
