GSK rides to rescue as UK eyes neighbors nervously

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has agreed to provide fill and finish services for Novavax’ (Nasdaq: NVAX) coronavirus vaccine, supplying 60 million doses for domestic use.

In the fight against COVID-19, fellow UK-based pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has made most of the headlines thus far, with a successful vaccine rollout accompanied by a degree of political turmoil.

Vaccine nationalism