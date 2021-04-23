GSK targets endometrial cancer with FDA-approved checkpoint blocker

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly), a checkpoint blocker developed by UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).

The therapy has been approved for the treatment of certain adults with recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer, as a second-line option after chemotherapy.

Chief scientific officer Hal Barron said the decision “has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for these women and demonstrates our continued commitment to helping patients with gynecologic cancers.”