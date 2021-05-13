Sunday 24 November 2024

Discount checkpoint blocker aims to disrupt market

Biotechnology
13 May 2021
checkpoint_big

New York’s Checkpoint Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CKPT) has finished enrolling patients in a registration-enabling trial of its experimental checkpoint blocker cosibelimab.

The trial evaluates the immunotherapy as an option for people with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), and has a primary efficacy endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (ORR).

Checkpoint believes its candidate is a potential best-in-class PD-L1 blocker, with a unique mechanism of action which removes the suppressive effects of PD-L1 on certain anti-tumor components of the immune system.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
GSK targets endometrial cancer with FDA-approved checkpoint blocker
23 April 2021
Biotechnology
Pivotal failure dents promise of checkpoint blocker complement
19 March 2021
Biotechnology
Checkpoint Therapeutics pushing ahead with cosibelimab
13 January 2021
Biotechnology
Checkpoint blockers shown to improve outcomes in severe kidney cancer
8 June 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze