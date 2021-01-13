Checkpoint Therapeutics pushing ahead with cosibelimab

US biotech Checkpoint Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CKPT) says it is moving along in its quest to disrupt the ~$25 billion+ immunotherapy market with its anti-PD-L1, cosibelimab, and could be in a position do so as soon as 2022.
Highlights of Checkpoint’s strategy and progress, as expressed in an email to The Pharma Letter, include:
Lower-pricedimmuno-oncology (I-O) therapy: Checkpoint Therapeutics ($CKPT) plans to capture meaningful market share with cosibelimab as a lower-priced alternative to currently available PD-L1s, such a Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab), AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab), Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Tecentriq (atezolizumab), Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and US partner Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Bavencio (avelumab) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) and Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc), which are priced at ~$13,000 per month of therapy.
Through disruptive pricing in the range of ~50% discount to available therapies, Checkpoint is striving to significantly lower the barrier of high out-of-pocket costs patients endure to access premium-priced cancer therapies and challenge the traditional high cost model of the US healthcare system.
With a planned first indication of metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), the company anticipates top-line pivotal study results in second-half 2021. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has affirmed Checkpoint’s plans to submit for approval in cSCC based on the ongoing pivotal clinical trial. Additionally, the company intends to initiate a Phase III registration-enabling trial of cosibelimab in non-small cell lung cancer this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed