Saturday 8 November 2025

Novartis buys rights to BeiGene's checkpoint inhibitor

Biotechnology
12 January 2021
2020_novartis_big

Switzerland’s Novartis (NOVN: VX) has signed a strategic collaboration agreement to in-license tislelizumab from Sino-American biotech firm BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE).

The agreement gives Novartis the right to develop and commercialize the treatment in major markets outside of China, providing a boost to the firm’s interests in the checkpoint inhibitor field.

Novartis will pay $650 million up-front, plus royalties and milestone payments to BeiGene, which is also eligible for up to $1.3 billion in regulatory milestones and up to $250 million based on sales targets, plus royalties. BeiGene will retain the rights to tislelizumab in China and other countries.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Zymeworks earns milestone under BeiGene partnership
1 December 2020
Biotechnology
New Chinese approval for BeiGene's Xgeva
20 November 2020
Biotechnology
BeiGene inks deal on neutralizing COVID-19 antibodies developed by Singlomics
1 September 2020
Biotechnology
BeiGene gains NMPA approval for new biologics facility in Guangzhou
8 April 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze