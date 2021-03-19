Sunday 24 November 2024

Pivotal failure dents promise of checkpoint blocker complement

Biotechnology
19 March 2021
2020_biomarker_biotech_test_big

USA-based oncology specialist Idera Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IDRA) has been dealt a severe blow by a negative result from the pivotal ILLUMINATE-301 trial.

The firm is testing its investigational immunotherapy tilsotolimod, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Yervoy (ipilimumab), in refractory advanced melanoma.

Spying a high level of unmet medical need in anti-PD1 refractory patients, Idera estimates that peak US sales for the product could reach $500 million in this indication, if approved.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BioCryst and Idera shares fall on news of their merger
23 January 2018
Biotechnology
BioCryst shareholders reject planned merger with Idera
11 July 2018
Biotechnology
I-O combo fails in first-line non-small cell lung cancer
2 February 2021
Biotechnology
Discount checkpoint blocker aims to disrupt market
13 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze