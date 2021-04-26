GSK's Jemperli becomes first anti-PD-1 therapy OKed for endometrial cancer in EU

Hot on the heels of US approval on Friday, UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has also gained European Commission conditional marketing authorization for Jemperli (dostarlimab), a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)-blocking antibody, for use in women with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer who have progressed on or following prior treatment with a platinum containing regimen.

The approval makes dostarlimab the first anti-PD-1 therapy available for endometrial cancer in Europe, GSK noted.

Dr Hal Barron, chief scientific officer and president R&D, GSK, said: “Women with recurrent endometrial cancer, or advanced disease that has progressed on or after chemotherapy, currently have limited treatment options and a poor prognosis. Today’s approval of dostarlimab means that for the first time in Europe, these women will have access to a new, innovative and much-needed therapy.”