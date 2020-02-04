BRIEF—Freeline appoints new chief executive

British gene therapy specialist Freeline Therapeutics has appointed Theresa Heggie as chief executive.

Ms Theresa was formerly SVP and head of CEMEA at RNAi therapeutics specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. She previously served as chief strategy and marketing officer for Bupa.

Chairman Chris Hollowood said: “Freeline now has multiple programs in the clinic and with its lead program progressing well towards its goal of delivering FIX activity to Haemophilia B patients in the normal range, now is the right time to transition to a commercially experienced CEO.”

Ms Heggie said: “I look forward to working with the Freeline team, in partnership with treating physicians and patient organisations, to advance the pipeline, starting with establishing optimal dose in the lead program and progressing it to a pivotal trial.”