Friday 6 December 2024

BRIEF—FTC staff reportedly now back long-delayed Roche buy of Spark

Biotechnology
26 October 2019

According to a report from Capital Forum, the US Federal Trade Commission staff reviewing Roche’s plan to acquire USA-based gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics for $4.3 billion have recommended that the deal be approved without requiring any asset sales.

First announced in February this year, completion of the deal has been delayed half a dozen of times by the FTC, including when the agency asked for more information in June, when it was also announced that the UK’s competition watchdog would also be opening an investigation.

The latter has still not come up with a verdict. Roche has never revealed what worries were mentioned by the two competition authorities but, along with its third-quarter results earlier this month, the Swiss pharma giant said it expected the transaction to complete before year-end.

Following the US FTC staff’s recommendation, officials at the top of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition must weigh in.

The next step would be a vote by the FTC chairman and four commissioners.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—EMA approves variation for Kite’s CAR-T cell therapies
6 June 2024
Biotechnology
Carvykti first BCMA-targeted treatment approved by EC
22 April 2024
Biotechnology
FDA expands approval for Bristol Myers and 2seventy bio’s Abecma
8 April 2024
Biotechnology
ISCT responds to FDA report on CAR-T risk of T-cell malignancy
12 January 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

English reimbursement for Immunocore’s Kimmtrak
Biotechnology
English reimbursement for Immunocore’s Kimmtrak
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Teva jumps on Ajovy’s impact in children
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Amgen to invest $1 billion in production expansion at Holly Springs
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Muna and GSK to examine dead brains in Alzheimer’s link-up
5 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
GSK expands vaccine collaboration in China with Zhifei
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
NICE recommends Briumvi for RRMS
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Analyst sees $66 billion precision medicine growth
5 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze