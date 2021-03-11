Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—GSK expands its advanced therapy manufacturing at CGT Catapult Stevenage site

11 March 2021

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline has said it will expand its manufacturing capability for cell and gene therapies using the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult’s large scale manufacturing facility in Stevenage, UK.

The aim is to accelerate GSK’s cell processing network to advance their early-stage clinical pipeline and bring the advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) to patients who desperately need them.

This expansion comes at a time when the UK has seen a 48% increase in manufacturing space for cell and gene therapies in the past year and a further 20% increase in reported number of clinical trials with advanced therapies with three quarters of all ATMP trials in the UK, commercially sponsored.

“The UK already has significant capabilities in cell and gene therapy, and this agreement illustrates how strategic investments by GSK can make them even stronger. Working more closely with CGT Catapult will help us advance our promising cell and gene therapy programs, and bring these transformative medicines more quickly to the patients who desperately need them,” commented Tony Wood, vice president, medicinal science and technology at GSK.

