BRIEF—Halozyme get $15 million milestone from Janssen

US biotech Halozyme Therapeutics says that it will receive a $15 million milestone payment from Janssen Biotech, a pharma unit of Johnson & Johnson, triggered under the collaboration and license deal between the two companies.

The milestone payment is associated with the first commercial sale in the USA of Janssen's Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj), which utilizes Halozyme’s ENHANZE, which was approved earlier this month by the US Food and Drug Administration, for adult patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE.