Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Halozyme get $15 million milestone from Janssen

Biotechnology
15 May 2020

US biotech Halozyme Therapeutics says that it will receive a $15 million milestone payment from Janssen Biotech, a pharma unit of Johnson & Johnson, triggered under the collaboration and license deal between the two companies.

The milestone payment is associated with the first commercial sale in the USA of Janssen's Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj), which utilizes Halozyme’s ENHANZE, which was approved earlier this month by the US Food and Drug Administration, for adult patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze