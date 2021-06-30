Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Hutchmed closes global offering and debuts in Hong Kong

Biotechnology
30 June 2021

China-based drugmaker Hutchmed has announced the closure of its global offering and primary listing in Hong Kong.

Gross proceeds from the offering total HK$4.17 billion ($540 million) and on the first day of trading on Wednesday, Hutchmed closed 50% up in Hong Kong, while shares were 13% higher as the closing bell neared of London’s AIM market.

The company, formerly known as Hutchison China MediTech, entered into cornerstone investment agreements with investors affiliated with The Carlyle Group, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, General Atlantic, HBM Healthcare Investments and CICC Grandeur Fund. They bought 61% of shares sold in the global offering.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Elevation Oncology strikes licensing deal with CSPC Megalith Bio
28 July 2022
Biotechnology
Hutchmed shares jump on fruquintinib Phase III triumph
8 August 2022
Biotechnology
Positive results for Tagrisso-savolitinib combination
8 August 2022
Biotechnology
Hutchmed continues transition to global player, analyst says
5 September 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze