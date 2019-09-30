Wednesday 27 November 2024

BRIEF—J&J exercises option on Teneobio candidate

Biotechnology
30 September 2019

Janssen Biotech, part of Johnson & Johnson, has exercised an option with California’s Teneobio to license and advance an undisclosed multispecific candidate in oncology.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, which was agreed in the latter part of 2018, Janssen will receive exclusive global rights for development and commercialization.

Teneobio will receive an undisclosed milestone payment and is eligible for additional development and commercial milestones as well as royalties.

Chief business officer Omid Vafa said: “The rapid advance of our program from discovery to preclinical proof-of-concept in less than a year and a half is a testament to Teneobio’s technology platforms and speed to enable drug discovery and to deliver.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Felicitex and Selvita collaborate on personalized cancer therapies
7 November 2014
Biotechnology
Round up of recent biotech milestones and activity
13 August 2015
Biotechnology
MaxCyte collaboration to further advance CARMA
21 December 2016
Biotechnology
Foundation Medicine and H3 Biomedicine announce oncology collaboration
23 February 2015


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

BeOne gains first-line EU nod for checkpoint blocker
Biotechnology
BeOne gains first-line EU nod for checkpoint blocker
27 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA to hold AdCom on Exelixis’ cabozantinib sBLA
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
New therapies aim to improve Down syndrome care
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
EC nod for GSK’s Menveo meningococcal vaccine
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
New reminder of challenges of treating addiction with non-opioids
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
New EC approval for Novartis’ Kisqali
27 November 2024
Biotechnology
First domestically developed ADC approved in China
27 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze