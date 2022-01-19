BRIEF—Leyden licenses antibody for flu nasal spray

Wednesday 19 November 2025

Leyden Laboratories has in-licensed the antibody CR9114 from Johnson & Johnson’s biotech arm, Janssen, with the goal of developing an intranasal spray to protect against influenza A and influenza B.

The candidate has been shown in pre-clinical models to be effective at preventing both strains of the flu.

Leyden is focused on easy-to-use products that provide immediate protection against influenza, and has acquired an exclusive license for this form of administration of CR9114.

As well as an upfront payment, Janssen is eligible for development and sales-based milestones, plus royalties on sales.

Leyden chief executive Koenraad Wiedhaup said: “We are continuously developing our platform targeting the commonalities of viral families to protect people against many strains of a virus at once.”

He added: “CR9114 could also play a key role in preventing future flu pandemics. We look forward to advancing it into the clinic.”



