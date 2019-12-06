BRIEF—Limelight Bio raises $75 million

Gene therapy startup Limelight Bio has raised $75 million in a new financing funded by Apple Tree Partners (ATP).

The firm is working on overcoming “key limitations” of current gene therapy and gene editing approaches, with a focus on severe retinal, hematologic/metabolic, neurologic and hearing loss diseases where no current therapies exist.

Led by chief executive Michael Ehlers, formerly R&D head at Biogen, the company is targeting gene correction in new areas including correcting large genetic defects independent of gene size or mutation pattern, without risk of permanent genomic alteration.