Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Meissa raises $30 million for RSV vaccine

Biotechnology
26 September 2019

California’s Meissa Vaccines has raised $30 million in a series A financing round, aimed at hiring more staff and conducting Phase I and II clinical trials for an investigational RSV vaccine.

The firm is working on vaccines to prevent viral respiratory infections, leveraging synthetic biology and genetic engineering for the rational design of vaccines.

Chief executive Martin Moore said: “Our team at Meissa is developing a live attenuated RSV vaccine with potential to prevent RSV disease in infants and children globally, and the vaccine may be useful for boosting immunity in the elderly who also suffer from RSV.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Inovio Pharmaceuticals to raise $36 million for DNA research
16 April 2024
Biotechnology
Blackstone to invest up to $750 million to support Moderna mRNA technology
28 March 2024
Biotechnology
US government places $100 million order of Bavarian Nordic's Imvamune vaccine
19 May 2016
Biotechnology
Protein Sciences and Orygen Biotecnologia to license Flublok influenza vaccine for Brazil
12 April 2016


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze