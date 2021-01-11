Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Myeloid and MaxCyte tie-up targets cancer

Biotechnology
11 January 2021

Myeloid Therapeutics has inked a clinical and commercial licensing deal with MaxCyte, a global cell therapy specialist.

Under the deal, Myeloid gains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to the Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform, to advance its pipeline including engineered cell therapies for various cancers.

MaxCyte will receive undisclosed development and approval milestones, as well as sales-based payments and licensing fees.

Chief executive Doug Doerfler said: “This agreement represents an important achievement for MaxCyte as it expands the use of our next-generation technology platform to support engineering in novel cell types. Myeloid’s ATAK technology is being developed for several critical applications in cancer.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
MaxCyte collaboration to further advance CARMA
21 December 2016
Biotechnology
Round up of recent biotech milestones and activity
13 August 2015
Biotechnology
Bristol-Myers and Celgene team up to evaluate Opdivo and Abraxane combo
20 August 2014
Biotechnology
Puma Biotech rockets on new neratinib data; amends deal with Pfizer
23 July 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze