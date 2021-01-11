BRIEF—Myeloid and MaxCyte tie-up targets cancer

Myeloid Therapeutics has inked a clinical and commercial licensing deal with MaxCyte, a global cell therapy specialist.

Under the deal, Myeloid gains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to the Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform, to advance its pipeline including engineered cell therapies for various cancers.

MaxCyte will receive undisclosed development and approval milestones, as well as sales-based payments and licensing fees.

Chief executive Doug Doerfler said: “This agreement represents an important achievement for MaxCyte as it expands the use of our next-generation technology platform to support engineering in novel cell types. Myeloid’s ATAK technology is being developed for several critical applications in cancer.”