Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—New ADC data among ASCO 22 presentations for Sanofi

Biotechnology
17 May 2022

French pharma major Sanofi has raised the curtain on data to be shared at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 22) meeting.

Presentations will include safety and efficacy data for the investigational antibody drug conjugate (ADC) tusamitamab ravtansine, which is in development in nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.

There are also early clinical data for a subcutaneous formulation of Sarclisa (isatuximab), administered using an on-body delivery device, in multiple myeloma.

Chief medical officer Dietmar Berger said: “Oncology is a core area for Sanofi, as evidenced by the doubling of our pipeline between 2019 and 2022.”

He added: “Over ten value-creating acquisitions and business development deals in the past two years have reshaped our footprint in oncology.”

