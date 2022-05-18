Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—New data for Yescarta and Trodelvy at ASCO 22

Biotechnology
18 May 2022

Gilead Sciences is to put forward more than 20 abstracts, including two oral presentations and four poster discussions, at the annual congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 22).

As well as data on the firm’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) and CAR T-cell therapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Gilead will present results from a Phase Ib study of an anti-CD47 antibody in high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and in acute myeloid leukemia.

Chief medical officer Merdad Parsey said the firm’s pipeline had “a focus on depth and breadth to address the greatest gaps in care for people with overlooked, underserved and difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Breast cancer

A late-breaking presentation on the TROPiCS-02 study will examine the investigational use of Trodelvy in certain heavily pre-treated people with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

The final data from the landmark ASCENT study in second-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer will also be presented.

Yescarta

New analyses of the Phase III ZUMA-7 trial will highlight results in patients aged over 65.

There is also new data on the use of Yescarta for second-line treatment of large B-cell lymphoma. Yescarta is the only CAR T-cell therapy approved in this indication

Gilead is also presenting real-world outcomes by race and ethnicity for Yescarta, and longer-term data from the ZUMA-2 and ZUMA-3 studies in different indications.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ASH: Positive two-year data for Yescarta in some patients with lymphoma
3 December 2018
Biotechnology
Kite in deal to trial Yescarta with utomilumab
18 January 2018
Biotechnology
Further details on FDA black box warning for CAR-T cell therapies
26 January 2024
Biotechnology
ASCO 2023 — Q&A with Kite clinical dev head Frank Neumann
5 June 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze