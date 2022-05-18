BRIEF—New data for Yescarta and Trodelvy at ASCO 22

Gilead Sciences is to put forward more than 20 abstracts, including two oral presentations and four poster discussions, at the annual congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 22).

As well as data on the firm’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) and CAR T-cell therapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Gilead will present results from a Phase Ib study of an anti-CD47 antibody in high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and in acute myeloid leukemia.

Chief medical officer Merdad Parsey said the firm’s pipeline had “a focus on depth and breadth to address the greatest gaps in care for people with overlooked, underserved and difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Breast cancer

A late-breaking presentation on the TROPiCS-02 study will examine the investigational use of Trodelvy in certain heavily pre-treated people with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

The final data from the landmark ASCENT study in second-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer will also be presented.

Yescarta

New analyses of the Phase III ZUMA-7 trial will highlight results in patients aged over 65.

There is also new data on the use of Yescarta for second-line treatment of large B-cell lymphoma. Yescarta is the only CAR T-cell therapy approved in this indication

Gilead is also presenting real-world outcomes by race and ethnicity for Yescarta, and longer-term data from the ZUMA-2 and ZUMA-3 studies in different indications.