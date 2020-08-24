Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Novavax initiates Phase II Covid-19 vaccine trial in USA and Australia

Biotechnology
24 August 2020

Despite today announcing that the first volunteers have been enrolled in the Phase II portion of its ongoing clinical trial in the USA and Australia to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, US clinical-stage biotech Novavax’ shares were down more than 14% at $117.87 by late-morning trading.

The Phase II clinical trial expands on the age range of the Phase I portion by including older adults 60-84 years of age as around 50% of the trial’s population.

“We expect this Phase II portion of the trial to expand on the encouraging Phase I safety and immunogenicity data for NVX-CoV2373, and we will now look for robust immune responses in older adults,” said Dr Gregory Glenn, president, R&D, at Novavax.

“Our Phase III trial of NanoFlu, which we reported in March of 2020, provided us with a deep understanding of the unique needs of older adults, who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. We know that the world is closely watching all of these trials, and we anticipate interim data from this trial in the fourth quarter of this year,” he added.

The trial is supported by funding of up to $388 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Novavax has also been awarded $1.6 billion by the US federal government as part of Operation Warp Speed (OWS), a project to deliver COVID-19 vaccines for Americans.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Better late than never, FDA nod could be big news for Novavax
14 July 2022
Biotechnology
Omicron data gives Novavax pre-winter boost
13 October 2022
Biotechnology
Novavax deal with Takeda for COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan
8 August 2020
Biotechnology
Sales forecast for Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine
9 April 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze