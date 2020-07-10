Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Ocumension IPO raises $184 million

Biotechnology
10 July 2020

Shanghai-based Ocumension Therapeutics has raised $184 million through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The firm is partnered with French ophthalmic specialist Nicox on lead candidate NCX 470 and ocular itching med Zerviate (cetirizine), among others.

Nicox chief executive Michele Garufi said: “Ocumension’s successful IPO demonstrates the strong interest by investors in the potential value of their pipeline, including Nicox’s NCX 470 and Zerviate.”



