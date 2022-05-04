Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Priority Review for Imfinzi in biliary tract cancer

Biotechnology
4 May 2022

A supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Imfinzi (durvalumab) has been accepted and granted Priority Review in the USA.

The sBLA is based on results from an interim analysis of the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial.

Developer AstraZeneca is bidding to broaden the label for the checkpoint blocker, to include treatment of people with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC), in combination with chemotherapy.

The decision means that the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision during the third quarter of 2022.

Executive vice president of oncology R&D Susan Galbraith said: “People with advanced biliary tract cancer have faced poor outcomes and limited treatment options for too long, and today’s news for the TOPAZ-1 trial underscores the urgency to deliver new, effective therapies in this setting.”

She added: “We are working closely with the FDA to bring the first immunotherapy-based option to patients with this devastating cancer and potentially set a new standard of care with Imfinzi plus chemotherapy.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Imfinzi misses endpoint in Phase III bladder cancer trial
6 March 2020
Biotechnology
Merck joins forces with AstraZeneca on Lynparza in a deal worth a potential $8.5 billion
27 July 2017
Biotechnology
FDA accelerated approval for Imfinzi for bladder cancer
2 May 2017
Biotechnology
Keytruda's myeloma risks hit AZ and Celgene combos
7 September 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze