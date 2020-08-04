Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Regulator clears IDEAYA GSK partnership

Biotechnology
4 August 2020

Californian firm IDEAYA Biosciences has announced the regulatory clearance of its collaboration partnership with GlaxoSmithKline, which includes an upfront cash payment of $100 million from GSK.

Announced in June,  the strategic partnership in Synthetic Lethality includes IDEAYA's MAT2A, Pol Theta, and Werner Helicase programs. GSK has also bought equity to the value of $20 million in the firm.

Chief financial officer Paul Stone said: "The GSK partnership and our enhanced balance sheet enables IDEAYA to fund its operations through multiple key pre-clinical and clinical milestones for our Synthetic Lethality pipeline and IDE196.”

