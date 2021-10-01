BRIEF—ReNeuron cleared to resume RP trial

UK cell-based therapeutics developer ReNeuron Group edged up 1.6% as it provided an update this morning on the company's Phase IIa clinical evaluations for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP), an inherited, degenerative eye disease.

Further to the update on 9 June 2021, the company has received regulatory approval to restart the study in all geographies. Recruitment for the study has resumed, with two patients scheduled to be treated in October and all remaining patients expected to be treated by the end of 2021.

Given this, the company now expects to present early efficacy data on the expansion cohort in first-quarter 2022 and remains on track for advancing the programme into the next clinical trial by the end of 2022.

Chief executive Olav Hellebo commented: "We are pleased to be back on track, having received the required regulatory approvals and now recruiting in all our target geographies for our Phase IIa clinical trial of our hRPC cell therapy candidate in retinitis pigmentosa."