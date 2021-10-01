Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—ReNeuron cleared to resume RP trial

Biotechnology
1 October 2021

UK cell-based therapeutics developer ReNeuron Group edged up 1.6% as it provided an update this morning on the company's Phase IIa clinical evaluations for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP), an inherited, degenerative eye disease.

Further to the update on  9 June 2021, the company has received regulatory approval to restart the study in all geographies. Recruitment for the study has resumed, with two patients scheduled to be treated in October and all remaining patients expected to be treated by the end of 2021.

Given this, the company now expects to present early efficacy data on the expansion cohort in first-quarter 2022 and remains on track for advancing the programme into the next clinical trial by the end of 2022.

Chief executive Olav Hellebo commented: "We are pleased to be back on track, having received the required regulatory approvals and now recruiting in all our target geographies for our Phase IIa clinical trial of our hRPC cell therapy candidate in retinitis pigmentosa."

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Darrin Disley-led Mogrify extends Series A financing to $46 million
2 October 2023
Biotechnology
UK doctors call for approval of off-label use of Avastin for wet-AMD
25 February 2015
Biotechnology
NHS victory over eye drug could have significant impact on UK ophthalmology sales, says analyst
24 September 2018
Biotechnology
UK's NHS ready for CAR-T roll-out after Gilead deal
5 October 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze