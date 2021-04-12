Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Sanofi to build new vaccine facility in Singapore

Biotechnology
12 April 2021

French vaccines specialist Sanofi is to invest 400 million euros ($476 million) over five years in the creation of a manufacturing facility in Singapore.

The new site will enable Sanofi to produce innovative vaccines on a large scale for the Asian market, as well as respond quickly to future pandemic risks.

The firm said its new factory will utilize several “fully digitalized modules” that allow production of three to four vaccines simultaneously, with the flexibility to use multiple manufacturing technologies.

Sanofi already has production facilities in Europe and North America. The new site is expected to become a regional “center of excellence” for the firm.

