BRIEF—Sarepta presents strategy at JPM 2024

Sarepta Therapeutics has provided a corporate update and outlined clinical and commercial progress at the 2024 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The company currently has a market capitalization of about $9 billion, with four marketed therapies generating over a billion dollars in annual revenue.

Looking forward to the year ahead, Sarepta said it would announce clinical data for its next-generation RNA-based therapy, SRP-5051, a candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Other priorities are to improve R&D productivity, including a novel new capsid and approaches to clearing pre-existing antibodies.