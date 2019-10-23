Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF— Spanish reimbursement for Vertex CF drugs

Biotechnology
23 October 2019

The Spanish government has approved terms for the national reimbursement of Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and Symkevi (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) in combination with Kalydeco (ivacaftor) for eligible patients in Spain living with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Children aged six to 11 years with CF who have two copies of the F508del mutation in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene can be treated with Orkambi.

Those aged 12 years and older who either have two copies of the F508del mutation, or one copy of the F508del mutation and a copy of one of the other 14 mutations approved within the license in which the CFTR protein shows residual activity, can be treated with Symkevi in combination with Kalydeco.

Both drugs are from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which has now secured reimbursement for its CF medicines in 17 countries including Australia, the USA and a host of European nations.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Cystic fibrosis medicine Kalydeco now available in New Zealand
26 February 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF -- ICER to evaluate cystic fibrosis treatments in upcoming report
13 October 2017
Biotechnology
New urgency in Vertex row as patient group rounds on ICER
4 May 2018
Biotechnology
ICER final report calls for Vertex restraint and increased pricing transparency for CF drugs
8 June 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze