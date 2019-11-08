BRIEF—Tedopi licensing deal in South Korea

France’s OSE Immunotherapeutics has agreed a deal with Chong Kun Dang for Tedopi, formerly known as OSE-2101, for potential registration and commercialization in South Korea.

The deal includes both upfront and short-term milestone payments of 1.2 million euros ($1.32 million), with total milestones payments of 4.3 million euros, as well as royalties on sales.

Tedopi is currently being evaluated in the Phase III Atalante 1 trial in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).