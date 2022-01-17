Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Tezspire now available in USA

Biotechnology
17 January 2022

Amgen and AstraZeneca have announced that Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko) is now available for shipment to wholesalers in the USA.

Tezspire was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 17, 2021 for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.

"Severe asthma has historically been a complex disease for patients to manage and for physicians to treat," said Murdo Gordon, executive vice president of global commercial operations at Amgen.

"About 60 percent of people have multiple drivers of disease and may not respond well to existing treatments. Tezspire was approved for a broad population of people living with severe asthma, and we look forward to getting this important medicine into the hands of millions of patients who have had an unmet medical need," he added.



