Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Touchlight appoints chief research officer

Biotechnology
27 April 2020

UK-based biotech Touchlight has appointed Helen Horton, formerly a senior scientific director at Johnson & Johnson, as chief research officer.

Touchlight is focused on the discovery and development of DNA-based genetic medicines. Dr Horton will help develop products that leverage Touchlight’s “doggybone” DNA (dbDNA) platform, both in-house and with partners.

At J&J she directed immune strategies aimed at curing chronic viral infections and advanced several programs into the clinic.

Chief executive Jonny Ohlson said: “Helen has vast experience in DNA vaccines. Her in-depth knowledge and expertise in this field will immediately accelerate our mission to develop the next generation of genetic medicines.”

