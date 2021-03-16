Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Tremfya effect in PsA still going at two years

Data from a Phase III extension study shows that Tremfya (guselkumab) maintains joint efficacy and complete skin clearance in adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) through two years.

The findings are an extension of what was previously demonstrated through 24 weeks and one year on the interleukin (IL)-23 p19 subunit inhibitor from Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson.

Following an initial approval in plaque psoriasis, Tremfya was approved by the European Commission in November 2020 for adults with active PsA who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic drug therapy.

