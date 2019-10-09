BRIEF—Two new formats of Nucala approved in Canada

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline’s Nucala (mepolizumab) has been approved in Canada in two new formats – a pre-filled auto-injector and a pre-filled safety syringe – for use by healthcare professionals, patients and their caregivers.

These new formats provide the option for patients to self-administer Nucala at-home, upon approval and training from their healthcare professional, for the treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA) or eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

Nucala is the first anti-interleukin (IL)5 biologic to be licensed in Canada for at-home administration, and the first respiratory biologic to be approved for administration through an autoinjector.

IL-5 plays an important role in regulating the function of eosinophils, an inflammatory cell known to be active in asthma and EGPA.

"Severe asthma is a chronic and potentially life-threatening disease that can make daily activities a challenge. GSK has a long and established history in respiratory health innovation, with treatments for asthma, COPD and other respiratory diseases. We are pleased to provide Nucala’s two new formats to Canadians living with severe asthma," commented GSK Canada country medical director Dr Alex Romanovschi.