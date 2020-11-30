Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—UK to get more Moderna vaccine doses

Biotechnology
30 November 2020

Moderna has agreed to supply an extra two million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the UK, beginning in March 2021, bringing the total to seven million doses.

Since late October the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the British medicines regulator, has been undertaking a rolling review process of the candidate, and a decision is expected imminently.

Moderna is working with Lonza of Switzerland and ROVI of Spain as part of a global manufacturing plan which will see the firm deliver at least 500 million doses per year from 2021.

The company has also inked a deal with the European Commission to supply 80 million doses of the vaccine, dubbed mRNA-1273, with an option for a further 80 million.

