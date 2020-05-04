Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Vaxxel buys cell line from Transgene

Biotechnology
4 May 2020

French vaccines startup Vaxxel has bought Transgene’s proprietary DuckCelt-T17 cell line, technology relevant to a variety of viruses, including flu and human metapneumoviruses.

While financial particulars were not disclosed, Strasbourg-based Transgene will now become Vaxxel’s largest shareholder.

Vaxxel president Denis Cavert said the deal would allow the firm to: “continue developing our vaccines against respiratory viruses, namely a monovalent vaccine against human metapneumovirus and a bivalent one against respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus.”

He added: “Based on current sales of a vaccine targeting the same population, the market potential for our vaccines exceeds 5 billion euros.”

