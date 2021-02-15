Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Sanofi selects Ciloa's project for the Sanofi iTech Awards 2020

Biotechnology
15 February 2021

Ciloa today announced the selection of its project as part of the “Sanofi iTech Awards” program.

It is the first time that this program has selected innovative projects led by biotechnology companies.

Consequently, Ciloa will receive a funding and scientific support from Sanofi throughout 2021.

Ciloa is a French biotech company, spin-off from the CNRS and the University of Montpellier, pioneer in the development of vaccines and exosome-based therapies.

To date, Ciloa's technology is the only one allowing the customization of exosomes in vivo with all types of proteins.

The "Sanofi iTech Awards" program was launched in France in May 2020 for start-ups and SMEs as well as French academic players and public technological institutes.

It aims to identify and contribute to the development of new technologies and innovative approaches, in order to significantly improve the discovery, the development and the optimization of treatments in Sanofi's priority areas.

Among the applications reviewed by the Joint Scientific Steering Committee (JSSC), 11 projects from companies and academic laboratories were selected in 4 categories.

