BRIEF—Vor Biopharma partners with Janssen on AML

Biotechnology
9 July 2021

Vor Biopharma, a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced a collaboration with Janssen Biotech, a unit of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson.

The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Vor Biopharma will investigate the combination of these two technologies into a treatment solution, pairing Vor’s “invisible” eHSC transplant platform with one of Janssen’s bi-specific antibodies in development for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

“We are thrilled to enter into this collaboration with Janssen as we continue to explore our platform’s potential to pair with a broad spectrum of targeted therapy modalities for the treatment of patients with blood cancer,” said Tirtha Chakraborty, Vor’s chief scientific officer.

“We believe this unique combination will leverage each technology’s strengths, while protecting patients against off-target effects of these powerful immunotherapies,” he added.

The collaboration agreement provides that each company retains all rights and ownership to their respective programs and platforms. No financial terms were disclosed.

