Busy day for Nutcracker

23 September 2020
California, USA-based Nutcracker Therapeutics, a company developing and producing mRNA therapeutics, today announced not only a financing deal but also a new senior executive.

Nutcracker revealed it has raised $60 million in Series B financing led by ARCH Venture Partners with participation from other top healthcare investors, including Bluebird Ventures, a firm associated with Sutter Hill Ventures.

Nutcracker has combined the productivity of RNA biology with innovations inspired by semiconductor manufacturing techniques to develop a proprietary miniaturized platform that enables the rapid discovery, development and manufacturing of mRNA therapies and vaccines.

