Saturday 8 November 2025

Nutcracker announces key C-suite hires, unveils pipeline

Biotechnology
22 June 2022
nutcracker_big

Just three months after Nutcracker Therapeutics’ announcement of receiving  $167 million in Series C funding, three new leadership positions have been filled alongside the release of its oncology and disease-focused pipeline.

Recent hires:

  • John Stubenrauch joins as chief operating officerwith 25 years of experience in leadership roles across the biopharma industry. Most recently, he served as vice president of biologics commercial operations at Gilead Sciences following the acquisition of Immunodemics, where he was senior vice president of manufacturing. He’ll be strengthening Nutcracker’s operational development while also overseeing therapeutic manufacturing, quality control, and supply management.
  • Geoff Nostrati as chief business officer(CBO), will be overseeing business development and corporate strategy functions. Mr Nostrati most recently served as CBO at Immunoscape.
  • Ian Weineras general counsel, will be advising the board and management on legal, business and policy matters. Weiner was previously a partner at Irell & Manella LLP.

