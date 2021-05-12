Cabometyx continues to show promise for Ipsen and Exelixis

Parisian biotech Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has exercised an option to collaborate with Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) on further development of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in thyroid cancer.

Cabozantinib is a targeted cancer drug that binds to multiple tyrosine kinase receptors, with approvals in advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Ipsen has been working with the USA-based company since 2016, with the firms sharing development and commercialization rights in different territories.