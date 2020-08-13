Calliditas to acquire controlling interest in Genkyotex

Swedish drugmaker Calliditas Therapeutics (STO: CALTX)has reached an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Genkyotex (Euronext Paris: GKTX), a leader in NOX inhibition therapies, whose shares were up more than 30% at 2.86 euros by midday.
France-headquartered Genkyotex' lead clinical candidate, setanaxib (GKT831), is in development for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a chronic orphan liver disease resulting from progressive destruction of the bile ducts in the liver. In a Phase II clinical trial, setanaxib demonstrated evidence of anti-fibrotic activity combined with a favorable tolerability profile, as well as a statistically significant impact on fatigue.
Calliditas has agreed to acquire, through an off-market block trade, ordinary shares of Genkyotex representing 62.7% of the share capital and voting rights of Genkyotex from Genkyotex' largest shareholders and management team for a cash consideration at closing of 2.80 euros per ordinary share (subject to certain transaction expenses) representing a 32.3% maximum premium on Genkyotex’ volume weighted average price (VWAP) over the preceding 10 trading days immediately prior to this announcement, for a total consideration of 20.3 million euros ($23.9 million) payable in cash at closing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze