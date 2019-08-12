Calliditas acquires rights to Budenofalk in the USA

Swedish drugmaker Calliditas Therapeutics (STO: CALTX) has exclusively in-licensed Budenofalk (budesonide) from Germany’s Dr Falk Pharma.

The deal relates to all indications for the US market, apart from orphan indications outside of liver targets, and attracts an upfron payment of 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million), plus regulatory related payments, subject to market approval from the US regulator.

The agreement is worth a total of 40 million euros, including future sales milestones, and comes with “typical royalties,” said the Swedish firm, whose shares were up 1.44% at 56.50 Swedish kronor by late afternoon trading.



Calliditas will leverage Dr Falk’s clinical trial data and expertise in liver indications, such as autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) with a view towards accelerating approval and market access.