Canadian approval for Sarclisa in RRMM

Medicines regulator Health Canada has approved Sarclisa (isatuximab for injection) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor.

This follows approval of French pharma major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Sarclisa in this indication in the USA in March and in Europe in June of this year.

According to Sanofi’s Canadian subsidiary, Sarclisa is: