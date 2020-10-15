NICE recommends Sanofi's Sarclisa in multiple myeloma

The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a Final Appraisal Determination recommending Sarclisa (isatuximab) alongside the existing treatments of pomalidomide and dexamethasone for adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have received three prior lines of treatment and at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and have demonstrated disease progression on the last treatment.
This recommendation from the cost-effectiveness watchdog for England and Wales means that the Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) drug will be made available to eligible patients through the National Health Service’s (NHS) Cancer Drugs Fund.
Sarclisa has been shown to improve progression-free survival by almost five months compared to existing treatment alone.
