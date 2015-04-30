Celgene misses sales forecasts but beats on earnings

US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) posted revenue of $2.08 billion for the first quarter of 2015, up 20%, which missed the forecasts of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, who expected $2.12 billion. Shares of Celgene have dropped 3.9% to $108.74 this morning.
Net product sales of $2,055 million for the first quarter saw a negative net impact of currency of 2%. Adjusted net income increased 26% to $891 million. For the same period, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 29% to $1.07 from $0.83, on a stock split-adjusted basis, beating the average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks was for earnings of $1.06 per share.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze