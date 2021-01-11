Chi-Med sells rights to portfolio of immuno candidates

Hutchison China MediTech (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM), also known as Chi-Med, saw it shares trade down 1.4% to 514.77 pence by mid-morning London trading today, despite revealing a lucrative research collaboration.
Chi-Med announced a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based biotech Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals to further develop four novel pre-clinical drug candidates discovered by Chi-Med for the potential treatment of multiple immunological diseases. Funded by Inmagene, the companies will work together to move the drug candidates towards investigational new drug (IND) submission. If successful, Inmagene will then move the drug candidates through global clinical development.
Under the terms of the agreement, Chi-Med grants Inmagene exclusive options to four drug candidates solely for the treatment of immunological diseases. Should Inmagene exercise the option, it will have the right to further develop, manufacture and commercialize that specific drug candidate worldwide, with Chi-Med retaining first right to co-commercialization in mainland China.
