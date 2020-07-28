Sunday 24 November 2024

Chi-Med and Lilly amend partnership on commercializing Elunate in China

Pharmaceutical
28 July 2020
chi-medbig

Chinese company Hutchison China MediTech (AIM: HCM), commonly-known as Chi-Med, and US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have amended their 2013 license and collaboration agreement on fruquintinib with Lilly Shanghai, an affiliate of Lilly.

The 2020 amendment covers the expansion of Chi-Med’s role in the commercialization of Elunate (fruquintinib capsules) in China. Under the terms of the amendment, Lilly will maintain the exclusive commercialization rights, and as a consequence, will continue to consolidate the sales of Elunate in China. Chi-Med will collaborate with Lilly in commercializing Elunate across China.

In a joint statement, Christian Hogg, chief executive of Chi-Med and Julio Gay-Ger, president and general manager, Lilly China, said: “After many years of constructive and successful collaboration, Lilly and Chi-Med believe that this agreement now establishes the optimal structure that will allow us to leverage the full resources of both companies to maximize the potential of Elunate in China.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Chinese approval follows US progress for buoyant Chi-Med
30 December 2020
Biotechnology
China wins twice from Chi-Med's cancer milestone
5 September 2018
Biotechnology
Chinese oncology company with 'great potential'
17 July 2017
Biotechnology
Fruquintinib filed for approval in China for advanced colorectal cancer
13 June 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze