Chi-Med and Lilly amend partnership on commercializing Elunate in China

Chinese company Hutchison China MediTech (AIM: HCM), commonly-known as Chi-Med, and US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have amended their 2013 license and collaboration agreement on fruquintinib with Lilly Shanghai, an affiliate of Lilly.

The 2020 amendment covers the expansion of Chi-Med’s role in the commercialization of Elunate (fruquintinib capsules) in China. Under the terms of the amendment, Lilly will maintain the exclusive commercialization rights, and as a consequence, will continue to consolidate the sales of Elunate in China. Chi-Med will collaborate with Lilly in commercializing Elunate across China.

In a joint statement, Christian Hogg, chief executive of Chi-Med and Julio Gay-Ger, president and general manager, Lilly China, said: “After many years of constructive and successful collaboration, Lilly and Chi-Med believe that this agreement now establishes the optimal structure that will allow us to leverage the full resources of both companies to maximize the potential of Elunate in China.”